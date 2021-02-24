Helicopter makes emergency landing in J-K's Reasi

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): A helicopter carrying Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development Secretary Sheetal Nanda made an emergency landing at Jyotipuram town in Reasi on Wednesday.

The helicopter was en route to Kishtwar but was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical problem, officials said.

All passengers on-board are safe, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)