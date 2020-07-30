Helicopter service connecting Dehradun-Tehri-Srinagar-Gauchar begins under UDAN-RCS scheme

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A helicopter service on the Dehradun-New Tehri-Srinagar-Gauchar route in Uttarakhand under the Central government's regional connectivity scheme UDAN has been inaugurated.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday jointly flagged off the helicopter routes virtually.

The helicopter routes are to be operated by Pawan Hans Limited.

Civil Aviation Minister congratulated the people of Tehri, Dehradun, Srinagar and Gauchar for being able to avail of these services under the RCS.

"Taking the domestic connectivity further, I was delighted to inaugurate the RCS UDAN Route for Dehradun-New Tehri-Srinagar-Gauchar along with CM Uttarakhand Shri @tsrawatbjp Ji, under @PawanHansLtd today. With this we have added 6 more routes & 2 heliports at New Tehri & Srinagar", he said in a tweet yesterday.

Chief Minister Rawat said that the new air routes established under the UDAN scheme were received very favourably by the locals of the areas which were connected. He also informed that these helicopter services will be available for three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

According to an official statement released by the CM's office, under the RCS, Dehradun has now been connected with Pantnagar, Pittorgarh, Chinyalisaud and Gauchar.

The chief minister also implored the civil aviation minister to start operating air routes connecting Haldwani, Almora and Dharchula.

UDAN- RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme), is a regional airport development scheme of the Central government. It is aimed at making air travel affordable, accessible and widespread in the country. (ANI)

