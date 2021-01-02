Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): As part of Army's efforts to further strengthen the connectivity between the people and Army in the Valley, a 'Feedback and grievances' helpline number has been established under the aegis of Chinar Corps on Saturday.

Feedback and grievances can be shared on helpline number 9484101010, according to the Public Relations Officer (Defence) of Srinagar. A contact can also be established through the Telegram app.

"With these efforts, the synergy between the people of Jammu and Kashmir will go a long way in establishing peace and prosperity for all", PRO added.



"For the first time, the Indian army established a helpline number for Kashmiris", PRO further added.

On January 1, as part of the restructuring of Army Headquarters, the Indian Army has appointed a Major General-rank officer as the head of its newly created Human Rights cell.

Major General Gautam Chauhan has been appointed as the first head of the HR Cell which would be directly working under the Vice Chief of Army Staff office, Army officials said.

The new cell would be the nodal point for examining any allegations of human rights violations related to the force. (ANI)

