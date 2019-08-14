Helpline numbers, online platform to help Kashmiri students living outside Valley

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): With an aim to extend a helping hand to Kashmir students living outside the Valley, a students' body has set up a control room to address their problems.

Kashmiris studying in different states can connect with J-K Students Association (JKSA) through the helpline numbers -- 9149676014, 7889529467 to report grievances including related to their campus, financial vows, or any other types of issues.

The students' body will help the students who feel insecure or are have run out of money as communication curbs continue to be in place a week after it was imposed after the abrogation of the special status of the state and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

"We can feel the vulnerability and panic among the Kashmiri students">Kashmiri students living outside the Valley. We will take up your case individually with Jammu and Kashmir government, police, civil society, human rights journalists, activists to address your complaints," the JKSA said in a statement.

It has appealed the students to lodge their grievances "openly so that meaningful solution" can be found. "We are working 24x7 to help resolve the students' problem within 24 hours," JKSA spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said in the statement.

The JKSA has also requested Kashmiri students">Kashmiri students studying across the country to be patient and keep calm, control their emotions and to avoid debates keeping in view their safety.

"Students are unable to contact their parents and relatives in the Valley due to restrictions on movement and internet and are worried as they are away from home. Similarly, some of them are facing financial difficulties due to curfew and restriction imposed in the Valley," the student's body said.

It also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore phone and landline services at the earliest so that the students can contact their near and dear ones in the state. (ANI)

