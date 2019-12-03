Hema Malini calls for public-private partnership in school education

New Delhi [India], Dec 03 (ANI): Expressing concern over the low enrollment of children in schools, BJP Lok Sabha lawmaker Hema Malini on Tuesday urged the government to implement the public-private partnership model to improve quality education.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Malini highlighted the deplorable conditions under which schools in rural areas are operating.

"I want to say that after 62 years of Independence, the Right to Education law was implemented which resulted in the increase in the number of schools in the country and new teachers were appointed, which resulted in the higher enrollment to children in school. However, today enrollment is less than 60 percent. Children are unable to enroll in the school, " she said.

The Mathura MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the integrated education scheme which resulted in a lot of improvement in the education system.

However, she claimed that due to the negligence of the state governments the scheme could not be properly implemented.

"At many places (rural) in my constituency, schools are being operated in open. Children in villages are not receiving a quality education. I urge the government to implement a public-private partnership model to improve quality education in schools," she added. (ANI)