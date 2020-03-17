Hema Malini lauds SC decision on granting permanent commission for women officers in Navy

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision on granting permanent commission to women officers in Navy, saying the apex court's verdict is a matter of happiness.

Speaking to ANI, Malini said: "It is a matter of pride. We can claim that women are doing well in all sectors."

Talking about coronavirus, she said that the problem is that we don't have sufficient 'kits' for conducting the test.

"The problem is that we don't have sufficient kits for the test. It is not that everyone with cold and cough has coronavirus. It slowly grows. It is a matter of concern," she said. (ANI)

