Hemant Soren government completes one year on December 29

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in the state completed its one year on December 29.

"This was a very challenging year we faced. We faced a big challenge of COVID-19 in this period. Despite limited resources, we are in a much better position as far as infection and mortality ratio is concerned," Soren told ANI.

"We welcomed our migrant labourers back to their native state. This was a huge task. While many states refused to take them back. It was a big achievement of our government to overcome this challenge. The centre was also not cooperating with us," he added.



Soren further said that COVID-19 is not yet over and the situation may change again.

"The cases are rising in many parts of the world. We cannot afford to relax. This may take any turn again," he said.

"The government is completing one year on December 29. But this is a new beginning for us. We will take our first step now. We have to do a lot," he added.

Hemant Soren had taken oath as the chief minister of the state on December 29 last year after his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in alliance with Congress won the state assembly polls. (ANI)

