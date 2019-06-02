Hemkund Sahib to reopen today after winter break

Govind Ghat (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 1 (ANI): One of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites, Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara is set to open its portal for devotees on Saturday, after a six-month long winter break.

The first batch of pilgrims to Hemkund left from Govind Ghat Gurudwara on Friday after the pilgrimage was formally flagged off by the Garhwal Commissioner BVRC Purushottam.

As many as eight thousand Sikh devotes are part of the first batch of pilgrims which will be trekking for 18 kilometres from Pulna to reach the Gurudwara which is situated at an height of over 15,000 feet from the sea level.

The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site.

Thousands of pilgrims take the trek every year to reach the holy site. (ANI)