Herbal Vatika at Delhi's Tihar jail imparts vocational training to inmates

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel on Saturday inaugurated a herbal vatika or garden at the Tihar jail that aims to provide vocational training to inmates so that they can earn a livelihood after release.

In jail no 5, inmates in the age group 18 to 21 years are getting practical training.

"At present hand wash, bathing soap, washing soap, detergent, aggarbatti, dhoop batti, hand cleanser are being manufactured at the factory in jail no-5," said a release by Tihar jail officials.

Today Director General (Prisons), Delhi Sandeep Goel, DIG (Prisons) Rajesh Chopra and other dignitaries inaugurated the factory's Vatika and launched two new products, a room freshener and hair shampoo.

The officials and inmates also celebrated women's day and took a pledge to respect women.



Inter jail sports competition was also organized and Goel and Chopra gave trophies to the winning teams.

Goel addressed the gathering and explained the value of morality and health. He also gave his blessings to the inmates for their bright future and expressed the wish that they would make maximum use of the training.

Chopra said he was pleased to see the educational, sports and vocational activities there.

Adeshwar Kant, Superintendent, Central Jail No-05 gave the vote of thanks to all the guests.

The Central Jail Factory, a sub unit of Delhi Prisons Department, is one of the key establishments of the Delhi Prison Department and engages around 400 prison inmates (convicts) in different units.

The focus of factory is on all-around welfare including reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of its inmates. They are trained in carpentry, chemicals, weaving, tailoring among other activities. The jail factory trains convicts in skills in which they are interested with state-of-art equipment. (ANI)

