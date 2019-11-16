Herd of 5 elephants enter residential area in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A herd of elephants entered a residential area in Naickenpalayam area of Coimbatore on Saturday.

A total of five elephants entered Naickenpalayam near Palamalai village foothills at Periyanaikenpalayam here today morning.

Forest officials reached the spot and managed to chase away the tuskers from the area within three hours.

It was reported that the elephants while moving from Kerala to Tamil Nadu, had broken away from their main herd in search of food.

While running away, one of the elephants accidentally hit a transformer causing a fire that was controlled after some time. (ANI)

