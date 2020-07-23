Herd of elephants enter residential area in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): A herd of three elephants, including two calves, from Baikunthupur forest in the wee hours of Thursday entered a residential area in Siliguri amid the lockdown.

The tuskers went back to their forest without causing damage to the residential colony.

"One elephant and two babies entered in ward number 37 and 38 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation(SMC). They ate the jackfruits from the trees and went back without damaging anything. No loss of property or loss of human life has been reported. They came to our place around 2:30 am. It was lockdown, so everything was closed, the roads were deserted. Such a kind of incident has happened in the past also," said a local while speaking to ANI.

When West Bengal's coronavirus toll reached 47,030, the state government issued an order imposing lockdown across the state on July 23, 25 and 29.

"It is hereby notified that statewide lockdown shall be observed on Thursday, July 23; Saturday, July 25; and Wednesday, July 29, from 6 am to 10 pm on each day."

The order reiterated that the lockdown in containment zones would be in place till July 31, adding, "In view of the current situation of the spread of Coronavirus, it is felt necessary to enforce stricter lockdown measures." (ANI)

