Here is what PM Modi said to the nurses before getting COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humourous side came to the fore as he took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday.

The medical staff was a bit overawed by the situation, as they found the Prime Minister of the country standing at the vaccination centre to receive the jab from them.

Sensing the somewhat tense and nervous atmosphere, PM Modi instantly struck up a conversation with the nurses, asking their names and hometowns to ease their nerves.

lightening up the atmosphere, he asked the nurses whether they would use a needle meant for veterinary purposes.

The nurses said no but did not fully understand the question. He then explained that the politicians were known to be very thick-skinned and hence were they are also planning to use some special thick needles for him.

On hearing this, the nurses laughed and felt relieved.



"It was a wonderful experience, it was a lifetime opportunity. I feel honoured that I had the opportunity to do this. Sir was very happy, very jovial. He spoke to us very normally, we were not scared that we were talking to the Prime Minister. He asked us about our whereabouts, when I told him I am from Puducherry he tried talking to me in Tamil," said P Niveda, the nurse who administered Covaxin to the Prime Minister.

On Monday, India woke up to the news of Prime Minister Modi receiving the first dose of Indian-made Covaxin, dispelling the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.

"When he reached there, he was very happy and he talked to us frankly and freely. He spoke to us in Malayalam. After the vaccination, he was very happy, he did not feel any pain. He was kept under observation for 30 minutes," said Rosamma Anil, Senior Nursing Officer, AIIMS.

The indigenous Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.

After the vaccination was completed, PM Modi remarked that he did not even realise that it was done. (ANI)

