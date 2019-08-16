Defence Experts Praful Bakshi, PK Sehgal and SP Sinha speaking to ANI in New Delhi.
Here what defence experts think about appointment of CDS!

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Several defence experts have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision regarding the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) saying that there will be better coordination between the three Armed Forces.
"This decision is going to be a mega game-changer for the restructuring and modernisation of the Armed Forces. He will be a single point of contact between the Armed Forces and the government. He will not have any operational role but he will be in charge of planning, training and policies," Defence Expert PK Sehgal told ANI.
He said that the CDS would ensure integration between three services, which are operating independently but in modern warfare, there have to be integrated operations.
"Today, there is no presence of the Armed forces at national advisory board and national security control. CDS will be a member of both," Sehgal said.
Another Defence Expert, SP Sinha termed the government's decision as 'bold' and said that "It is a very commendable and bold decision. It is also in the interest of the nation, national security and armed forces. Till 1947, there was a Commander-in-chief who was the boss of all three services. After 1947, Nehru removed this post on the advice of Intelligence Bureau's Malik."
"After 1999, a study team was constituted and then MoS Defence Arun Singh carried out the study. Two things emerged from the study that there should be a CDS and integration of three forces with the Ministry of Defence," he added.
Sinha said that the previous government did not take the decision because they were concerned that the military would become too powerful and there would be a possibility of a military coup.
Defence Expert Praful Bakshi said that India would not have lost the war with China in 1962 if there was a CDS.
"The Indian forces are technical and action intensive forces. When there is a war threat, they need to combine its efforts to achieve the best results. There should be coordination among the three forces. For that, forces need to report someone directly. Now, there will be CDS who will directly report to the Prime Minister. If we had a CDS in 1962, we would not have lost the war with China," he said.
A high-level committee has been formed by the government for streamlining the structure of the new post to be created with defence ministry bureaucrats and tri-services officers.
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is the front-runner to become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as he will be the seniormost officer in the armed forces after October 1 when the IAF Chief retires.
"The three services have been asked to give their views on the issue of Chief of Defence Staff and they are expected to give their replies by next couple of weeks," government sources said.
The entire work on the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff who would be the seniormost defence forces officer of five-star-rank has been driven by the National Security Council in consultation and coordination with the Defence Ministry bureaucracy.
The move will pave way for an integrated military, with the CDS being the prime minister's point of contact on national defence issues.
"Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This is going to make the forces even more effective," Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Thursday.
The government has already taken steps like the creation of tri-services agencies such as the Special Operations Division, Cyber and Space agencies for strengthening and working for the CDS. (ANI)

