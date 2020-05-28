Here's great news for Air India travellers if their confirmed tickets during March 23-May 31 got cancelled

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Air India on Tuesday said that those who are holding confirmed tickets of the national carrier from March 23 to May 31, and have had their flights cancelled will be allowed to book in available flights for the period between May 25 till August 24 at no extra charge.

"Those who are holding Air India confirmed tickets with travel dates during March 23, 2020, to May 31, 2020, and have had their flights cancelled will be allowed to book in available flights for the period between May 25, 2020, till August 24, 2020, at no extra charge," Air India said.

"In case you require a change of routing, only the re-routing charges will be waived but the applicable difference of fare will be charged. The above changes can be done through Air India call centre, Air India booking offices only and authorised Air India travel agents," the national carrier added.

Domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

