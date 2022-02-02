Hero MotoCorp January sales down to 3,80,476 units

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp has sold 3,80,476 units of its vehicles in January 2022 amidst the third wave of pandemic, the company announced on Tuesday.

"The company had sold 4,85,889 units in January 2021. This year subsequent staggered state-wise lockdowns and restricted movement impacted the overall sales volume of the month," reads the official statement.



The company has accelerated its global expansion plans by further strengthening its presence in Central America and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador.

As part of its digital endeavours, Hero MotoCorp has commenced online bookings of its latest motorcycle XPulse 200 4-Valve.

The figures were released on the same day Union Budget 2022-23 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

