High alert in Haryana following violence during 'tractor march' in Delhi

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 26 (ANI): A high alert has been issued in Haryana in view of violent incidents in some parts of Delhi during tractor march by farmers on Republic Day.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadav said all police commissioners, range ADGP/ IG and district superintendents of police have been asked to be in high alert mode to deal strictly with anyone indulging in violence. Additional force has also been deployed in sensitive areas.

According to an official release, the DGP warned of strict actions against those who try to disrupt law and order in the state. He said police will also patrol high-risk points.

He said police were keeping a strict vigil as farmers return from Delhi. "If anyone tries to damage the property of the state government including government offices, vehicles, and disturb the law and order then the police will not hesitate to use force," Yadav said.



Sounding a note of caution, he said police will not take any risk now and anyone trying to disturb law and order situation will be dealt with strictly.

He said a close watch was also being kept on the social media.

"Some anti-social elements might also try to disrupt the peace and harmony through rumours for their vested interests. If any kind of misleading or provocative post is shared or forwarded, then strict action will be taken in due course of law," he said.

Earlier today farmers held a 'tractor march' in the national capital on Tuesday in support of their demand to repeal new farm laws. Protesting farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades.

Agitating farmers reached ITO in central Delhi after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen vandalising vehicles. Several people including police personnel suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police. (ANI)

