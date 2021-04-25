High Court asks Delhi govt to setup its own oxygen plant

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked Delhi government to set up its own oxygen plant and said that a smooth and fully allocated supply of oxygen to Delhi can resolve many problems.

A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a plea by Maharaja Agarsen Hospital in Delhi regarding a shortage of oxygen here.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, said that out of allocated 480MT, Delhi is getting 350-380MT.

"Yesterday we received 295 MT. Instead of increasing, the MT gets reduced," Mehra told the court.

"This entire functioning will collapse in 24 hours if we do not put our house in order," he said.

Delhi HC asked the Centre when is the allocated 480 MT of oxygen coming to Delhi. The Court said the smooth and full allocated supply of oxygen to Delhi can resolve many problems.

"Whatever is going to be the intake, we will supply, however, we cannot create oxygen out of thin air," Mehra further said.



The high court asked the Delhi government to set up its own oxygen plant stating that the responsibility falls on them too.

MHA officials informed Delhi HC that because of a high number of cases across the country there is a shortage of tankers. He also said that state governments are working very hard.

On that Delhi HC suggested that the central government and Delhi government to work together to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals.

The Delhi government counsel said that two industrialists have been contacted but most state governments have already taken the tankers.

"We are doing whatever best," he added

The HC recorded that according to Delhi government chart till night 309 MT oxygen supplied only and said that they should make all out efforts for procuring cryogenic tankers for transportation of oxygen from the production plants.

Earlier in an affidavit, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that with regard to the enhancing the availability of medical oxygen it is submitted that in order to increase the capacity of medical oxygen in Delhi which is one of the important components for saving the life of the patients, eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed in Delhi

by the support of PM CARES Funds.

These plants would enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 Metric Tonnes. As on date, one plant at Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave has been installed other four plants are expected to be installed by April 30. The site readiness certificate for one site has been received on April 19 and the remaining are still awaited from the Delhi government.(ANI)

