High Court asks West Bengal govt to file affidavit on probe in vaccine fraud case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the West Bengal government to file an affidavit by Friday in the case related to COVID-19 vaccine fraud.

The case relates to alleged fake vaccines administered at a camp organised by the accused Debanjan Deb.

"Rampant misuse of blue beacons in the state. Why didn't the police notice him when he was going around the city with the blue beacon?" the court asked while hearing the case.

"Why didn't the officials at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) notice the fake IAS officer when he was entering KMC," it asked.



The next day of hearing in the case is Friday

A team of Kolkata police had on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of Deb, who allegedly organised fake COVID-19 vaccination camps impersonating an IAS officer in the city.

The Police recovered some stamps, forged documents of various departments, three debit cards and bank passbooks.

Police said the accused had confessed to having organised two such camps in the city--at City College and Kasba.

An SIT was formed on June 25 by the police to investigate the matter two days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint. (ANI)

