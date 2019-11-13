Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy talking to mediapersons in Salem on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy talking to mediapersons in Salem on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

High Court ban against banners, not flagpoles, says CM; opposition calls AIADMK power-drunk

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:29 IST

Salem/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after a woman was grievously injured in a road accident owing to a flagpole of the ruling DMK">AIADMK, another controversy seems to be brewing in the state with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy saying the Madras High Court ban was only against banners and the Opposition accusing the ruling party of becoming power-drunk.
When asked about the woman rider who suffered fractures in her leg after she got into an accident trying to avoid a flagpole, Palaniswamy, on Tuesday, said that he had not come across information about any such incident but added: "High Court ban was against the banners and not flagpoles."
DMK leader A Saravanan slammed the DMK">AIADMK calling it "power drunk" and "insensitive to the sufferings of the people".
"The DMK">AIADMK functionaries are power drunk, they don't want to abide by the law of the land. Madras High Court has again and again spoken against the banner culture but the Chief Minister today said that their order was only against banners and not flagpoles. He has admitted that he has no sensitivity towards the suffering of the people," Saravanan told ANI in Chennai.
He said that the DMK">AIADMK is refusing to learn lessons from their "past mistakes" and "illegal acts" and is endangering the lives of the common people.
"This has become a norm that every other month something done by the DMK">AIADMK cadre is endangering the lives of the people. This is a classic example of how police, which otherwise would have taken action, has not done anything only because DMK">AIADMK is involved," the DMK leader said.
Saravanan said if the police were given free rein to control these illegal banners and other ostentatious material, we would not have been praying for the recovery of the victim whose legs got crushed by a lorry.
He said that the DMK">AIADMK government does not believe in "good governance" but in publicity and spending money on "these grand ornaments".
A woman, who was riding a scooty was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an DMK">AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.
This comes merely two months after a massive controversy had broken out over banners and hoardings in the state after a woman was crushed to death in Chennai owing to an illegal flex banner. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:46 IST

Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More
iocl