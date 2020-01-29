High drama in Kerala Assembly as MLAs block Governor's way, display anti-CAA placards

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed high voltage drama with Opposition MLAs chanting "go back governor" and displaying anti-CAA posters against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as soon as he arrived in the House to address the budget session that began today.

MLAs of the United Democratic Front (UDF) displayed placards and raised slogans while blocking the governor's path and House marshals had to rush to escort the governor to his podium.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had accompanied Khan into the House when UDF MLAs blocked Khan's way as he arrived in the House.

Only after he was escorted to his chair by Assembly marshals could the Governor begin his address. Several MLAs staged a walkout in protest as soon as he began his address.

MLAs were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state assembly.

Congress and Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had on Monday accused the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of acting as an agent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He further alleged that Khan was acting against the dignity of the state assembly. (ANI)

