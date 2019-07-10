High drama in Mumbai as Shivakumar, others detained by Mumbai Police

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar detained by Mumbai Police.
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The coalition crisis in Karnataka, on Wednesday, took a dramatic turn when Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar, who was on a dharna outside the Mumbai hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were staying, was detained by Mumbai Police.
Along with Shivakumar, Congress leaders Milind Deora were also detained by the police who was accompanying the Karnataka Minister outside the hotel. Both Shivakumar and Deora were escorted away in a police vehicle to the Kalina University rest house.
Shivakumar, who reached the hotel this morning to pacify the rebel MLAs had resorted to sitting outside the Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel after being denied entry. The hotel had cancelled his daylong booking but staff served him donoughts, tea and coffee to the Karnataka minister who settled down to wait outside for over three hours before he was finally detained.
This came after in the wake of Mumbai Police imposing Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, in Powai area where the rebel legislators of Congress and JDS are lodged in a hotel.
The 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JDS are currently staying at the facility, however, they have expressed their wish to not meet Shivakumar.
The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S)coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.
The rebel MLAs had checked into Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel on Saturday and later moved to the Renaissance Hotel in the city on Monday.
The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:37 IST

Budget gives big picture of govt that received strong mandate: Sitharaman

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Budget 2019 gives a "big picture" of the newly elected government which has received a strong mandate from the people of India.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:36 IST

Greater Noida: UP Police detain 60 foreigners with expired visa

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained over 60 foreigners with expired visas and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis here.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Eastern Army Commander concludes two-day visit to Trishakti...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command concluded his two-day visit to the formations of Trishakti Corps.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

Yeddyurappa urges Governor to ask Speaker to accept MLA resignations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, former chief minister and BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa met the Governor on Wednesday and urged him to advise the Speaker to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:23 IST

India-US trade talks to be held on July 12 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India and the United States are to hold talks here on July 12 aimed at resolving the recent trade tensions between the two countries against the backdrop of President Trumps remarks on high Indian trade tariffs.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:21 IST

AP budget session to commence from July 11

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that the budget session of the Assembly will be held from July 11 to July 30.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

UP: Minor allegedly raped by neighbour

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Adharpur area here, the police said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST

Karnataka: Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Khan...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Rahim Mahmood Khan on Wednesday resigned from the government but not as an MLA.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:12 IST

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa met Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar here on Wednesday and urged him to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs from Congress and JD-S.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:02 IST

Minor gang-rape: DCW Chief writes to Yogi demands action, compensation

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to ensure "registration of FIR", compensa

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:01 IST

Most projects under Clean Ganga Mission will be completed by...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has reiterated that all major projects on Ganga under the Namami Gange programme will be completed by the end of 2020 and soon the work will start on its tributaries.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:00 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police catches hold of two arms smugglers

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI):Police on Wednesday apprehended two men in the Kairana Titarwara forest seized country-made weapons and ammunition from them.

