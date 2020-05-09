High-level committee to investigate 4 deaths in 6 hours at Indore hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): After families of four patients of a hospital here released a video claiming negligence on the part of doctors which led to their death in six hours, Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) has said that a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

"Upon receiving information that four deaths occurred in six hours at Gokuldas Hospital, a team including myself went to investigate the matter. For further investigation, a high-level committee has been formed," Dr Jadia told ANI.

He further said: "The hospital has been told to close. It has been told to not admit any new patient. Besides, the old patients have been shifted to another hospital."

Asked if any of the four patients were infected with coronavirus, Dr Jadia said: "The test of three patients have come negative. The other test result is awaited." (ANI)

