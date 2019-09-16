High-level meeting held in MHA over J-K situation

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary A K Bhalla and Intelligence officials.

Sources told ANI that in the meeting, the Union Home Minister discussed the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials briefed Shah about the current situation of Kashmir and also discussed the opening of mobile network in different parts of Kashmir.

Also, a detailed discussion was held in the meeting on the report sent by intelligence agency to MHA that more than 200 Pakistani terrorists waiting on launching pad to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir, sources shared.

After the abrogation of Article 370, restrictions remain imposed in some parts of Kashmir. The Home Ministry is expecting that soon normalcy will be completely restored in the entire region. (ANI)

