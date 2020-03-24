High-level meeting on coronavirus, law and order in Delhi after lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the lockdown and the situation of the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.

The meeting was held between Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava.

The law and order situation in the wake of the lockdown was also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier today, Kejriwal said that no new case of coronavirus had come to light in the national capital in the last 24 hours and added that the biggest challenge is not to let the situation go out of control.

So far, as many as 492 confirmed cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. While 36 have been cured, nine people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

