High power committee meets over capital row in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The high power committee constituted for deciding on the Andhra Pradesh capital issue and development of the state, held its meeting at Vijayawada on Monday.

After the meeting, state I&PR minister Perni Venkatramaiah told media that the next meeting will be held on January 17 and asked the farmers to write their concerns and queries to CRDA Commissioner.

Venkataramaiah stated that farmers from 29 villages of Amaravati region can write their concerns, suggestions or complaints regarding the ongoing political transition addressing the Commissioner of CRDA before January 17 evening. He said that "The farmers can either personally visit the CRDA office or through letters and emails to write up the matter."

He further stated that development works for each district were discussed in the meeting. "Everyone has clarity on the state government decisions except those working for political gains. Our government is farmer-friendly and we are not going to go against them. Our committee members will further discuss on the queries and suggestions written by the farmers in the forthcoming meetings. The farmers are coming to us and narrating about their problems and we are also considering them," he added.

Minister for Agriculture, Kurasala Kannababu stated that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu created uncertain environment in the Amaravati region for his sole political gains.

"It is quite sad that he (Naidu) is not leaving the farmers in peace even for the Sankranti festival. How pathetic is to comment on DGP stating that he is from North East region. They are in all India service and making such comments is totally shameful," Kannababu stated. (ANI)

