High Profile conman arrested for running extortion racket from Delhi jail, 2 of his associates also held

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a high-profile criminal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar lodged in the Rohini Jail of the national capital along with two of his associates, for allegedly extorting Rs 50 crore from a well-known businessman here, officials said on Tuesday.

Chandrashekhar was allegedly running his extortion racket from behind bars and gave instructions to two of his associates who operated outside. All the three accused have been taken into police custody remand.



Based on a complaint from the businessman, Delhi Police Special Cell conducted a raid at Rohini Jail on August 8 and seized two cell phones from Chandrashekhar's barracks.

According to police, the accused was in contact with big businessmen while in jail and had extorted money from them on the pretext that he would help them in resolving cases they were involved in High Court or the Supreme Court, purportedly by telling them that he had contacts in some very high places.

It is alleged that Chandrashekhar had taken Rs 2 crore rupees from AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran after promising him that his party would retain the "two leaves" election symbol. Chandrashekhar had allegedly claimed that the money would be given as bribe to Election Commission officials so that the AIADMK faction of TTV Dhinakaran retains the "Two leaves" symbol of the party after EC had frozen it due to a split in the party. (ANI)

