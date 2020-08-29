New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Flash floods at East Madhya Pradesh adjoining Vidharbha and eastern part of West Madhya Pradesh Met sub-divisions have been predicted in the next 24 hours.
TheCentral Water Commission Official Flood Forecast on Friday while citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) added that there is a moderate to high risk of flash floods over hilly areas of Uttarakhand subdivision as well.
"High risk of flash flood for next 24 hours at East Madhya Pradesh adjoining Vidharbha & eastern part of West Madhya Pradesh Met sub-divisions. Moderate to high risk over some hilly areas of Uttarakhand subdivision also," said the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast citing IMD. (ANI)
High risk of flash floods in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand: IMD
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:06 IST
