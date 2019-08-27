High schools to reopen in areas where restrictions have been lifted: J-K administration

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to reopen high schools from Wednesday in the areas of Kashmir where restrictions have already been lifted, an official release said.

At a joint press briefing here by Director Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik and Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said that the government has decided to reopen high schools in the areas where restrictions have been removed.

Several restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir as a "precautionary measure" earlier this month when the Centre scrapped the state's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into two union territories.

The government said that day time restrictions have been lifted from 81 police station areas and it would be eased out in ten more police station areas by Thursday.

"The police stations where restrictions were lifted include north Kashmir's Hajin, Kreeri, Dangiwacha and Vilgam. In south Kashmir, the police stations include Anantnag, Kulgam, Tral and Shopian. Similarly, in central Kashmir, the police stations where restrictions have been removed include Nishat, Shergari, Beerwah and Chrar-e-Sharief," read the statement.

"No major law and order incident was reported from anywhere across the Valley," it said.

The government said that the landlines are being restored in the areas where restrictions have been lifted with 15 more exchanges having been operationalised across the Valley. (ANI)

