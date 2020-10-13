High-speed boats in Kerala resume services after suspension due to COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 13 (ANI): Kerala's Waterways Department on Tuesday resumed services of its AC boats after brief suspension due to Covid pandemic.

"In the current scenario, the service will resume in compliance with the Covid protocols. A boat can carry up to 120 passengers, three times as many people at a time as buses. There are 40 AC seats and 80 non-AC seats," the Waterways Department said in a release.

"The AC boats of the Waterways Department run on the Ernakulam, Vaikom, Alappuzha and Kottayam routes. With the successful launch of the AC boat on the Ernakulam route in 2018, it was planned to start AC boat service on more routes. The Alappuzha was started earlier this year and was mainly aimed at tourists," the release further stated.



According to the state government, the AC boats run on the Ernakulam, Vaikom, Alappuzha and Kottayam routes.

Amid COVID-19, the service will resume in compliance with the Covid protocols,.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones. (ANI)

