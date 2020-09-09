High-speed postpaid services to continue in Ganderbal, Udhampur till Sept 30

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): High-speed mobile data postpaid services in Ganderbal and Udhampur will continue till September 30, according to an order of Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday.

The order referred to the decision of the government taken earlier which had said that high-speed mobile data services in the districts Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis, while in rest of the districts, the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only.

It had also said that while postpaid sim cardholders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on pre-paid cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections.

The government had also said that internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding without any speed-related restrictions for fixed-line.

The order said that after a review it was decided to continue with earlier directions till September 30 unless modified earlier. (ANI)

