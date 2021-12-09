High-tech 'Spice park' brings joy to saffron growers in J-K

Pampore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): High tech 'Spice Park' brings cheers to saffron growers of Jammu and Kashmir who are getting a number of benefits as it plays a crucial role in improving the quality of Kashmiri saffron.

The purpose of the high tech spice park is to improve the quality of saffron and solve the problems of saffron growers of the valley which they have been facing for years.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Majeed Wani, President of Saffron Growers Association said, "Farmers demanded from Jammu and Kashmir government to take steps on increasing the Kashmiri saffron demand. So the government built this high-tech park which is helping us a lot. We are getting every facility here."



"This high tech park has all the modern facilities to improve the quality of Kashmiri saffron. Due to a lack of basic facilities including drying, testing, packing and proper marketing growers, farmers were facing a lot of problems. But with the efforts of the government here, Kashmir saffron got geographical indication (GI) which brings cheer on the faces of saffron growers," said Dr Khurshid, Incharge Spice Park.

Meanwhile, saffron growers said that they are getting a lot of benefits in maintaining the quality of Kashmiri saffron.

Owais Ahmad, saffron grower said, "We are very much thankful to the government for building this park. Earlier, it used to take us three to four days in the drying process at home, but now, it only takes around 20 minutes to dry the saffron with modern technologies."

The other important facilities in this high-tech spice park are the scientific laboratory and testing section where scientists are testing saffron and monitoring other things especially the moisture of saffron, which is very important to maintain the quality of the product.

"Earlier after picking the flowers of saffron, growers were doing the drying process at their homes traditionally which used to affect the moisture level and quality of saffron which results in growers never got proper rates. But with the help of a high tech spice park, all problems of growers have been solved and they are doing all the processes from harvesting to packing under one roof," said Farooq Ahmad, another saffron grower. (ANI)

