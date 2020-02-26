High tension lines over densely populated areas to be shifted in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana government has decided to shift all low tension (LT) or high tension (HT) lines passing over the densely populated areas and public places including schools, colleges, parks, ponds, etc., on a priority basis. The shifting cost of the lines will be borne by the Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigams.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday informed the Vidhan Sabha that a policy has been formulated by the State government to move such lines or poles. He informed that since the power infrastructure in the State has been established for a long time, while the roads were constructed and widened later, however, some residents had built their houses under previously laid lines.

The Power Minister also informed the House that by 2010, rural domestic and agricultural consumers were being supplied with electricity from common feeders. Apart from this, the rural domestic load and agricultural load were separated by creating new 11kv level feeders for rural household supply, and now electricity is being supplied to the agricultural consumers from the existing feeders. (ANI)

