Higher penalties for traffic violations to be implemented from midnight today: Delhi Police

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:53 IST

New Delhi [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Elaborating on the implementation of new norms relating to traffic penalties, NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Saturday said that the traffic teams have been briefed about the new rules and regulations and the same would be implemented from September 1.
Speaking to ANI Bundela said, " Government have made various changes in the traffic rules, penalty amounts have been increased, some new sections have been added and traffic team has already been briefed about this in a meeting"
Delhi traffic chief also stated that the changes that are to be made have been communicated to the traffic staff at ground level and are expected to further deter the erring drivers from flouting norms.
"There is a need to increase public awareness and our motive will be to ensure that people drive safely. We will work towards making our roads safer for citizens", he added.
Higher penalties for traffic violations will be coming into effect from September 1 as the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 will be implemented.
"Higher penalties for traffic violations are being issued for public interest. Increased penalties will help in reducing accidents as people will become more cautious. Moreover, the existing fines are decades-old which are required to change," Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had said on August 21.
Replacing old transportation law, the newly introduced Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 aims to reduce basic transport-related hazards for the commuters. (ANI)

