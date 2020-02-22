Highest amount of paddy procured in 2019-20, says Chhattisgarh govt

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Saturday claimed that the paddy purchased from the farmers was the highest in the state last year, according to an official press release.

The number of farmers who sold paddy in Kharif marketing year 2019-20 increased by 15.87 per cent in the state, as per the data mentioned in the official statement.

The government had also started a state-level helpline number so farmers could register their complaints.

The release issued by the government mentioned that the number of small and marginal farmers selling paddy also witnessed an increase, and the increase was 5.80 per cent for the small farmers and 10.31 per cent for the marginal farmers.

The total payable amount for the above-acquired paddy is Rs 14,751 crores and out of that amount, farmers have already been paid Rs 14,400 crore by the government, mentioned the release.

In order to curb the illegal arrival of paddy in the state, 4502 cases were registered during the period of paddy purchase and nearly 54819 tonnes worth Rs 100.04 crore was seized under the Paddy Market Act. (ANI)

