Highest ever vaccination in J-K in a day, 1.78 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that 1.78 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha informed, "Highest ever vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Monday. 1.78 lakh doses were administered. Congratulations to the health workers, doctors and DCs for their tireless effort. Stay masked, get vaccinated, stay safe."

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the ministry, 91,47,00,041 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far. (ANI)