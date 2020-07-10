Highest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases in India, recovery rate stands at 63 pc

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday with a recovery rate standing at about 63 per cent.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 2,30,599 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,26,581) and Delhi (1,07,051).

Meanwhile, 2,83,659 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested up to July 9 to 1,10,24,491, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India currently stands at about 63 per cent and asserted that India has not reached the community transmission stage, despite being a large country.

"Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63 per cent. The mortality rate is just 2.72 per cent. We are not concerned about the number of cases. We are ramping up testing so that maximum cases can be detected and treated," he told ANI.

As many as 1,608 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the coronavirus tally to 25,422, said the state health department on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh detects two new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,143 including 268 active, 851 recoveries and 9 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Jharkhand has reported 170 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 3,362, informed the state Health Department on Friday. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,129, while 2,210 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, 115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, the state's Health Department said. With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.

Prisons across Maharashtra reported a total of 763 COVID-19 cases till date. The figure includes 596 inmates and 167 jail staff, informed the Maharashtra Prison Department on Friday.

The highest number of cases was reported from Nagpur Central Prison with 219 inmates and 57 jail staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

As many as 222 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths reported in the state Police force in the last 48 hours. The total number of positive cases in the Force now stands at 5,935 including 74 deaths and 4,715 recovered, said Maharashtra Police.

Seventy two more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry, taking the count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 1,272 cases on Friday. Out of the total cases, 618 are active.

As many as 352 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar today taking the total tally in the state to 14,330 including 9792 recovered cases, said Government of Bihar.

Nagaland has reported 36 new COVID-19 cases taking total positive cases to 732.

Odisha's COVID-19 case tally rises to 11,956 with 755 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients in the state is 7407, death toll 56, said State Health Department.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ladakh; two patients cured and discharged. COVID-19 active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 1064- 350 in Leh district and 714 in Kargil district, said Department of Information and Public relations Leh, Ladakh.

Chandigarh reported 13 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 536 including 121 active cases and 7 deaths, according to Chandigarh Administration.

Goa has so far reported 2151 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)