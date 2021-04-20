Highest single-day spike of 28,395 new COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city 32.82 per cent. With the addition of fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached over 9 lakhs, while the death toll mounted to 12,638. There are 85,575 active cases in Delhi.

According to a health bulletin, 98,632 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,64,05,232 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

Furthermore, a total of 19,430 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,07,328.

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday informed that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen is available in most hospitals in the national capital.

Earlier, urging the Central government for immediate help with oxygen supply in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal consecutively tweeted for the second time over the oxygen crises in the state reminding the Central government for immediate help.

A six-day lockdown has already been imposed in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections. (ANI)