Highest single-day spike of 28,701 takes India's COVID-19 case count to 8.78 lakh, 500 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total COVID-19 count reached 8,78,254 on Monday with 500 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has reached 23,174 and the recovery rate stands at 63.02 per cent.

Of the total cases, 3,01,609 are active cases and 5,53,471 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra has reported the highest count of cases at 2,60,924, followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,42,798 and Delhi at 1,13,740.

Maharashtra has 1,05,637 active cases while 1,44,507 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 10,482.

A total of 4,328 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours with 3,035 patients discharged and 66 deaths reported in the state during the period.

Of the total cases in the state, there are 48,196 active cases, 92,567 patients have been discharged and 2,032 persons have died.

The number of active cases in Delhi is 19,017 with 91,312 patients cured and discharged so far and 3,411 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

In Gujarat, 902 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of reported cases in the state is 42,808, including 29,806 cured/discharged and 2,057 deaths.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,664 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with 869 patients discharged. The total count of cases in the state stands at 38,130, including 24,203 discharged patients, 12,972 active cases and 955 deaths.

A total of 449 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Kerala today. The fatality rate in Kerala is 0.39 per cent which is better than that in other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,935 more COVID-19 cases, 1,030 discharged patients and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now at 31,103, including 14,274 active cases, 16,464 discharged patients and 365 deaths.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stands at 3,608 after 71 new cases were reported today. The death toll stands at 49.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has risen to 16,071. According to data, the total COVID-19 cases include 10,426 recoveries, 35 deaths and 5,610 active cases.

Punjab reported 357 COVID-19 positive cases, 194 discharged patients and five deaths on Monday. The total count of cases in the state is 8178 including 5,586 discharged and 204 deaths.

Himachal Pradesh reported no new COVID-19 positive case today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,213 including 266 active cases, 923 recoveries and nine deaths.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 3,774 including 1,433 active cases, 2,308 recovered/discharged patients and 33 deaths.

Rajasthan reported 95 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recovered/discharged patients and four deaths today. The total count of cases in the state is 24,487, including 5,753 active cases and 514 deaths.

The total count of cases in Bihar has risen to 16,642. The death toll in the state stands at 143 while the number of recoveries is 11,498.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has more than 5.5 lakh recovered COVID-19 cases and the number exceeds the active cases by more than 2.5 lakh.

While COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed to 63.02 per cent, the fatality rate declined to 2.64 per cent, a government official said.

During the last 24 hours, 2,19,103 samples were tested. The cumulative number of samples tested is 1,18,06,256. Testing per million is growing and it is 8,555.25 per million. (ANI)