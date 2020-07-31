Highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases, India's tally crosses 16 lakh-mark

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India crossed 16 lakh-mark on Friday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India surpassed Italy and became the fifth country to have the highest death toll, at 35,747, in the world, as per the John Hopkins University's data. 779 fatalities, due to coronavirus, were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country.

The total number of cases in the country stand at 16,38,871. Among these, 5,45,318 are active cases while 10,57,806 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra remains to be the worst affected state, with 10,320 new COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths reported today. The total number of cases stand at 4,22,118 including 2,56,158 discharges and 14,994 fatalities. There are 1,50,662 active cases in the state, as per the state's health department.

Mumbai reported 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the financial capital to 1,14,287, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai adding that 87,074 persons have been recovered/discharged.

Tamil Nadu, the second-worst affected state, reported 5,881 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,45,859. While 3,935 people have succumbed to the virus, 1,83,956 have recovered/discharged, as per the state health department.

Delhi witnessed 1,195 coronavirus cases, 1,206 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital has risen to 1,35,598 including 1,20,930 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,963 deaths. There are 10,705 active cases in the Union Territory, according to the Delhi govt.

5,629 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,462 rapid antigen tests were conducted today in Delhi. A total of 10,32,785 tests have been done so far, as per the Delhi govt.

With the highest single-day spike of 10,376 new cases in the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,40,933 on Friday, the state's health department informed. This is the third consecutive day that Andhra reported over 10,000 cases. As many as 68 deaths were also reported from the state on Friday.

The total figure includes 75,720 active cases and 63,864 recoveries. 1,349 deaths have been reported from the state.

Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, has reported 4,453 new COVID-19 cases. The active cases in the state are 34,968. The number of cured patients are 48,663 while the death toll is at 1,630, according to UP Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad.

Jharkhand reported 460 new COVID19 cases today. According to the state's health department, the total number of cases in the state is now at 10,488, including 6,208 active cases, 4,176 recovered and 104 deaths.

Karnataka reported 5,483 new coronavirus cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,24,115 including 49,788 discharges and 2,314 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 72,005, as per the state's health department.

Kerala reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,495, as per the state's health department.

Punjab reported 665 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths today. With this, the total number of cases has reached 16,119 including 10,734 discharges and 386 deaths, according to the state health department.

According to Himachal Pradesh Health Department, the state's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 2,520 today. There are 1,061 active cases, 1,430 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the State.

In Haryana, 711 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported today, taking total cases to 34,965 including 28,227 recoveries and 421 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 6,317, as per the state health department.

Manipur reported 116 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking total COVID-19 cases to 2,621 out of which 931 cases are active. Five people have so far succumbed to the disease, the state government said. (ANI)