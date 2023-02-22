Highway authority develops 4-lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar in Punjab

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): With an ambition to give a major boost to the road infra in Punjab, NHAI has developed a 4-Lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A, said a press release by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

In a series of tweets, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the project is being executed in Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs 1,367 Crore spanning a length of 80.82 km, added the press release.



The section connects major cities Amritsar - Jalandhar - Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali, as per the statement.

The Minister said the alignment lessens the travel time from Jalandhar to Chandigarh to almost half and provides direct access to Khatkarkalan, which is the ancestral home of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Gadkari said resonating with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build sustainable infrastructure, this Green Highway is fully saturated with healthy flowering plants throughout the stretch. It is also considered to be one of the safest highways in Punjab and stimulates socio-economic development in the region. (ANI)

