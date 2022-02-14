Hijab row: Everyone should abide by High Court order, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Everyone should abide by the High Court order, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while speaking to media persons after attending the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the State Assembly.



Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy, the High court on Monday resumed hearing on the petition challenging wearing Hijab in colleges. The Karnataka High Court stated that this decision comes under the ambit of article 25 and it is not legally sustainable and also asked the media to be more responsible.

After the High Court gave its final judgement, few incidents were reported in the city. Citing to that incident, CM Bommai said, "Schools up to the 10th standard have reopened today. A few incidents have been reported from various districts. A meeting would be convened to discuss the lacunae and standard operating procedures. School management, principals and the parents have the responsibility of obeying the High Court order. It will create a conducive atmosphere for the High Court to deliver its final judgement. We should maintain restraint till then."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Bellur Chandrashekharaiah Nagesh said that Pre-University colleges and degree colleges will reopen from February 16. (ANI)

