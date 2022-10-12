Hike in reservation for SC/ST historic: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday termed the hike in reservation for SC/ST as historic as no government in the past had done this.

Talking to reporters before the launch of Jan Sankalp yatra here, he said, "The demand to hike reservation has been pending for the last 50 years and the Congress party while in power did not do anything. The current BJP government has done this by taking all parties into confidence. But now the Congress party is getting scared because the votes of SC/ST communities will go to the BJP."

Notably, the Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday unanimously agreed to hike reservation for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent in the state and the state government will issue a gazette notification in this regard.

The Chief Minister said the people's aspiration has increased due to the awareness of education and employment

No one must talk negatively on hiking the quota for SC/ST as these communities had suffered a lot in the last 50-60 years due to denial of justice. Those who speak against it are anti-SC/ST. Several communities have put forth demands. While some have sought inclusion of their community in SC, others in 3B, 2A and backward classes. The people's aspiration has increased due to the awareness of education and employment. All their demands will be studied as per recommendations of law commissions and take needful action," he said.



Bommai said Jan Sankalp Yatra will continue till December, 2022.

"In the first phase, it will be held in over 50 assembly constituencies and through the rally, the people will be explained about the schemes launched by the State government, benefits to lakhs of people through the policies and programs of the BJP-led NDA Government in the centre and the future policies keeping in view the interest of all the communities and ways to take benefits of the same. The response to the BJP yatra is an indication of his party coming back to power in the State with a thumping majority next year," he added.

Ruling out any connection between the Bharath Jodo yatra of Congress and the Jan Sankalp Yatra of BJP, the Chief Minister said he did not know what they will do in that yatra adding that the BJP's Sankalp Yatra is aimed at people's contact yatra.

Reacting to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar's statement that BJP had undertaken Sankalp Yatra due to fear of losing the 2023 Assembly election, Bommai retorted, and said, "Has Congress undertaken Bharath Jodi following fear of losing the next year's Assembly polls? Rahul Gandhi has been doing this yatra fearing his party losing its existence."

He promised to take up the issue of setting up AIIMS in Raichur with the government of India during his visit to New Delhi next week. "We will bring AIIMS to Raichur at any cost". (ANI)

