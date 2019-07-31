Himachal: 1 dead, 5 injured in car accident

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): One person was dead while five others sustained injuries after a car rolled down a cliff in Gadagushaini area of Banjar in Kullu district on Tuesday, police said.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the accident site and rescued the injured with the help of locals.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are presently undergoing treatment.

Police investigation is underway. (ANI)

