Himachal: 12 people stranded in Lahaul-Spiti due to heavy snowfall

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A group of 12 people are stranded in Sissu area of Lahaul-Spiti district due to heavy snowfall here.

Reportedly out of 12 people, 10 are scholars who had gone to Lahaul-Spiti district to study a World Bank-funded government project. These people were deputed to study the horticulture development project from November 23 to November 27.

Due to snowfall, the roads have been blocked here and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has already closed the vehicular moment in the under-construction Rohtang tunnel.

One of the scholars, Kiran on phone said that they had entered the Lahaul Spiti from Manali through under construction Rohtang tunnel and were supposed to come back today. However, they got stranded here due to snowfall and the authorities are not allowing them through tunnel access. (ANI)

