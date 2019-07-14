Himachal: 14 people including Armymen still trapped inside debris of building collapsed in Solan

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): As many as 14 people including Armymen are still feared trapped inside the debris of the building that collapsed here on Sunday. Two bodies have been recovered from the debris.

While 22 people have been rescued so far.

About 30 Armymen and seven civilians were on the spot when the accident took place following the heavy rainfall that lashed the area. The building that collapsed was a 'Dhaba'.

Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, DC Rana said: "Two people dead and 22 have been rescued after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti, earlier today."

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the nearest location of Panchkula is deployed in the rescue operation.

"I got the sad news of building collapse in Solan, Himachal Pradesh in which Armymen are also trapped. I have talked to Chief Minister Jairam Ramesh regarding it and he is personally monitoring the situation. I pray God for the safe rescue of all," tweeted J P Nadda, BJP working President.

The rescue operation is still underway (ANI)