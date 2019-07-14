Visulas from the building collapse site in Solan , HP
Visulas from the building collapse site in Solan , HP

Himachal: 14 people including Armymen still trapped inside debris of building collapsed in Solan

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:47 IST

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): As many as 14 people including Armymen are still feared trapped inside the debris of the building that collapsed here on Sunday. Two bodies have been recovered from the debris.
While 22 people have been rescued so far.
About 30 Armymen and seven civilians were on the spot when the accident took place following the heavy rainfall that lashed the area. The building that collapsed was a 'Dhaba'.
Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, DC Rana said: "Two people dead and 22 have been rescued after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti, earlier today."
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the nearest location of Panchkula is deployed in the rescue operation.
"I got the sad news of building collapse in Solan, Himachal Pradesh in which Armymen are also trapped. I have talked to Chief Minister Jairam Ramesh regarding it and he is personally monitoring the situation. I pray God for the safe rescue of all," tweeted J P Nadda, BJP working President.
The rescue operation is still underway (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:57 IST

2 dead in Solan building collapse, 12 Armymen still trapped:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that one jawan has died while 12 Armymen are still trapped inside the debris of a building that collapsed near Kumarhatti in Solan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:52 IST

Assam: Over 14 lakh people affected as flood situation worsens

Morigaon (Assam) [India] July 14 (ANI): Around 62 relief camps have been set up for relief and rescue purpose with lakhs of people from 25 districts being affected by the advent of floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:51 IST

GFP meet at Manohar Parrikar's memorial violated its sanctity: BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP Goa Unit Spokesperson Damodar Naik on Sunday hit out at Goa Forward Party (GFP) for conducting a meeting at late chief minister Manohar Parrikar's memorial, stating that its president Vijai Sardesai has violated sanctity of the place by holding 'politically

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:43 IST

Himachal: CM Thakur lays foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station at Janjehli, a project to be completed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:27 IST

Lucknow: Woman allegedly raped jumps off building, dies

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 14 (ANI): A woman who was allegedly raped jumped off a building here and died on Sunday, according to the officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:23 IST

Capt Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday welcomed Pakistan's decision to remove the requirement of a separate permit system to allow pilgrims to travel through the historic Kartarpur corridor but requested for the waiver of passport to facilit

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:14 IST

Rajnath Singh lights 'Victory Flame' to commemorate Kargil war

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A 'Victory Flame' was lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:10 IST

Gujarat: 2 dead, 26 injured after ride breaks down at adventure...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people died and over 26 people injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:06 IST

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): A day after Ramlal was shifted back to Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday promoted BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:03 IST

Delhi: Man cooks up false loot story, needed money for marriage

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi police arrested a man named Gagan Deep for allegedly stealing his employer's money and drafting a false loot story to mislead people. Gagan's friend has also been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:02 IST

Nitish Kumar chairs meeting to review flood situation in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting over the floods in the state and directed officials to remain alert by keeping an eye on all factors responsible for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:59 IST

Heavy rain hits normal life in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 14 (ANI): Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in Agartala district of Tripura. Locals faced problems reaching their workplaces as the floods have disabled transportation in the area.

Read More
iocl