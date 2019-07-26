Himachal : 2 die of Scrub Typhus in July, IGMCH issues advisory

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Two persons have died while nine people tested positive for the Scrub Typhus in Himachal Pradesh this month, according to official sources.

On Friday, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) at Shimla issued a medical advisory on the bacterial infection.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Janak Raj said, "Two people have died due to Scrub Typhus while nine have been tested positive. So far, 439 been patients have been screened for the bacterial infection."

According to the advisory, Scrub typhus is a bacterial infection which is potentially fatal. It is caused by rickettsiae bacteria, commonly found in mites present in grass and shrubs.

The symptoms of the infection are similar to Chikungunya which include headache, fever and red spots on the skin. Within 5-12 days of the infection, one may experience loss of appetite, headache and fever. The fever lasts typically from seven to 12 days.

Red spots, typically two to five-millimetre long, are visible all over the body within four to six days of the infection.

In the advisory, the public has been advised to stay away from places with grass and shrubs in abundance.

Antibiotic Doxycycline and Azithromycin are effective in treating Scrub Typhus. They are available free of cost in government hospitals. (ANI)

