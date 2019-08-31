Himachal: 3 forest officials booked, held for illegal tree felling in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Three forest officials including a block forest officer has been booked in a case of alleged illegal felling of trees in Naina Devi area, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The officials were arrested and produced in a local court, Mandi Zone Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau SP DK Chaudhary said.

The court has sent all the officials to police remand till September 4. (ANI)

