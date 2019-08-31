Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Three forest officials including a block forest officer has been booked in a case of alleged illegal felling of trees in Naina Devi area, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
The officials were arrested and produced in a local court, Mandi Zone Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau SP DK Chaudhary said.
The court has sent all the officials to police remand till September 4. (ANI)
Himachal: 3 forest officials booked, held for illegal tree felling in Mandi
ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:57 IST
