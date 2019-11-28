Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people were injured on Thursday after a private bus rolled down a deep gorge in the Maryog area of Himachal's Sirmaur district.
The bus was carrying a wedding party of 23 people.
The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Himachal: 4 people injured after bus rolls down gorge in Sirmaur
ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:29 IST
