Himachal: 'Ancient Indian Wisdom' course introduced in Dharamshala Degree College, Dalai Lama addresses students

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:57 IST

Kerala: Indian Navy to celebrate Navy week in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Friday informed that it will hold series of activities to mark 'Navy Day' which is observed on December 4 every year to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour by the missile boats of the Indian Navy, during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.