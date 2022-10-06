Himachal cabinet gives nod to draft MoU with Centre for making AIIMS apex body for medical education, research

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): A State Cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave the approval to draft an MOU between the State Government and Central Government for making AIIMS to act as an Apex Body for Medical Education and Research.

AIIMS will also act as a Nodal Institution for providing speciality and Super speciality levels of Health Care, act as a Training Center for Doctors, Nurses and Health Workers, provide Medical and Para Medical courses both at Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels and for conducting International and National level Conferences and to provide a place for achieving excellence in Medical field.

According to the official statement, the Cabinet decided to upgrade Government High Schools Kholi, Thakurdwara and Bandal in Kangra district and Government High Schools Chong and Shat in Kullu to Government Senior Secondary Schools and Government Middle schools Tandi, Pashi, Tinder and Mashna in Kullu district, GMS Dhamer in Kangra district and Government Middle School Devidarh in Mandi district to Government High schools. Moreover, it also decided to upgrade Government Primary Schools Okhali, Tikki and Bharechinal in Mandi district to Government Middle Schools along with creation and filling up to requisite posts.

It also decided to start Science and Commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Birta and Bohar Kawalu in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts and gave the approval to start commerce and Maths classes in GSSS Shiah in the Kullu district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts, as per the official statement.

The Cabinet decided to start Science classes in GSSS Bhatkidhar in the Mandi district along with the creation and filling of requisite posts and also gave its nod to upgrade Government Primary School Godigad to Government Middle School and Government Middle School Nalhach in Kullu district to Government High School along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

Further, the cabinet decided to upgrade Government Primary School Bassi under Education Block Bagsaid in Mandi district to Government Central Primary School.

The Cabinet gave its approval to again start Government Primary School Mangan in Mandi district to facilitate the students of the area. It gave the approval to upgrade Government Primary Schools Shillibagi and Daran in Mandi district to Government Middle Schools along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

Approval to open a new Veterinary Dispensary at Kotaseri in Kullu district to facilitate farmers of the area and to upgrade the Veterinary Dispensary Dummi in Kasumpati Vidhan Sabha area in Shimla district to a Veterinary Hospital along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts was decided.

It decided to open a new Police Station at Balichowki in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of 34 posts of different categories to man this newly opened Police Station and to create one additional post of Medical Officer in Community Health Centre Lapyana in Kangra district.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open a new Developmental Block Office at Bathri in Chamba district along with the creation and filling up of 7 posts of different categories. It approved the revision of the Pay structure for the existing regular teaching faculty and librarians working in degree-level technical institutions in the state as per All India Council for Technical Educations norms. The revised pay scale would be given from the prospective date and arrears from 1.1.2016 to date would be paid as per State Government orders.

The Cabinet granted permission for relaxation in the sloping roof from 2.7 meters to 6 meters i.e. 3.25 meters for the proposed building of a bus stand at Dhalli in Shimla district.

It approved the re-starting of Government Degree College Narag in Sirmaur district to facilitate the students of the area.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open a new ITI at Deha in the Chopal Vidhan Sabha area of Shimla district along with the creation and filling up of 26 posts of different categories to man this institution.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open a new Degree College at Pangna in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts of different categories, besides making a provision of Rs. 5 crores for the development of infrastructure.

It gave the approval to create 3 posts of Superintendent Gr-1 and upgrade 7 posts of Superintendent Gr-1 as a personal measure from the post of Superintendent Gr-II in the Forest department.

It approved the creation of 7 Patwar Circles viz Mathal, Sanrli, Manola, Kandi-3, Bhenra, Navidhar and Kuther in Karsog tehsil in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It decided to create 3 new Patwar Circles at Kotla-Khunla, Kharsi and Jharad in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet gave the approval to open a new Tehsil at Naggar in Kullu district along with the creation and filling of 15 posts of different categories.

It gave consent to create a new Patwar Circle at Gathu under Sub-Tehsil Nither in Kullu district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also gave the approval to create a new Patwar Circle Karadsu under Tehsil Kullu of Kullu district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet decided to open a new Sub-Tehsil at Ashla under Tehsil Karsog in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of 12 posts of different categories.

It decided to create Kanungo Circle Majothi in Chachyot Tehsil of Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It decided to fill up four posts of Company Commander in the Home Guard and Civil Defense department through direct recruitment on a Contract basis.

It decided to give NOC to Vivekanand Medical Research Trust Palampur for 40 seats of BSc Nursing.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade Government High Schools Khagna, Jorna and Annadale in Shimla district to Government Senior Secondary Schools and Government High Schools Gahang, Paplotu, Garlog, Riyagri, Siun, Babli and Chhanyara in Mandi district to Government Senior Secondary Schools, upgradation of Government Middle School Antrwali in Shimla district to Government High School and Government Middle Schools Sarhi, Bhanera, Kheel, Panjan, Futakhal, Dugrain, Devidarh, Dhaban, Purana Bazar Karsog, Mehran, Kharkan, Anah and Sumni Dhar in Mandi district to Government High Schools along with creation and filling up of 164 posts of different categories.

It decided to rename GSSS Maloh in Mandi district as Shaheed Deenanath Government Senior Secondary School Maloh as a mark of respect to the martyr.

It approved the opening of a new Jal Shakti Sub-Division at Naggar under Jal Shakti Division Katrain in the Manali Vidhan Sabha area of the Kullu district.

It decided to upgrade Government High School Dibber to GSSS and Government Middle Schools Leu Kuffer and Dhaneshwar in Sirmaur district to Government High Schools along with the creation and filling up of 26 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet decided to engage/re-engage services of 40 PTA (GIA-provided teachers who were engaged/re-engaged after 3.01.2018 i.e. after the closer of PTA Policy who fulfils the requisite qualification as per R&P Rules by extending the PTA Policy/Rules 2006 from prospective effect.

It approved the creation and filling of up to 29 posts of Accountants in 29 Municipal Councils of the State and create and fill 9 posts of Assistant Engineers in 9 Municipal Councils viz Rampur, Rohru, Bilaspur, Baddi, Hamirpur, Nahan, Sundernagar, Kangra and Nurpur.

The Cabinet approved the upgradation of Community Health Centre Nalagarh to 200 bedded Health Institution along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also gave its nod to reconstitute the Kasauli planning area and exclude some areas from the Kasauli planning area and include them in the Special Areas Development Authority, Jabli for ensuring the planned development of these areas.

The cabinet decided to open a new Ayurvedic health centre at Tadan in the Dharampur Vidhan sabha area of Mandi district.

It decided to open eight 50 bedded Critical Care Blocks at RPGMC Tanda, SLBSGMC Mandi, RKGMC Hamirpur, AIMS Chamiyana Shimla, Regional Hospital UNA Regional Hospital Solan, JLNGMC Chamba, and Civil Hospital Manali and three District Integrated Public Health Labs at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, DDU Zonal Hospital Shimla and Zonal Hospital Mandi under PM Ayishman Bharat Infrastructure Mission. (ANI)